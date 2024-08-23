Bridge Replacement Planned for Martha Sundquist State Forest

NASHVILLE – Access to Martha Sundquist State Forest in Cocke County via Gulf Road will be temporarily altered to facilitate the first two phases of a bridge replacement project on the forest.

“The three wooden bridges on the forest were in place before we acquired the forest in 2001,” State Forester Heather Slayton said. “While the bridges are well maintained, their age and general condition warrant replacement to avoid potential safety issues and reduce expanding repair costs.”

The project will occur in three phases. Workers will replace the wooden bridges with more permanent structures to handle the heavy equipment required for state forest management.

Phase one will begin August 26 with construction on Bridge 2. During this phase, the public can access the forest via Gulf Road over Bridge 1, turning left immediately onto the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USFS) Road #225101 (also known as Chestnut Ridge Road). Phase two is expected to begin in mid-September with construction on Bridge 1. While construction on Bridge 1 occurs, the north access to the forest via Gulf Road will be temporarily closed. A map of the area can be found here.

Forest access from the south will not be impacted during phases one and two. The public may continue entering the forest via USFS Roads #2250, #2251, and #225101. These roads can be reached via Exit 7 on I-40 just over the state line in North Carolina.

The third phase of the bridge replacement project is planned for spring 2025. Additional details for that phase will be released early next year.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry (TDF) purchased the land that would become Martha Sundquist State Forest in 2001 from the International Paper Company, which had owned the property since the 1930s. Today it is surrounded by the Cherokee National Forest on three sides and is composed of mature mountain and cove hardwoods. It is managed under TDF’s compartment plan system to promote long-term forest health, sustainability, and regeneration while supporting the local forest industry.

It is popular for hiking, hunting, fishing, timber production, and demonstration of forest practices. In addition, this forest has special provisions for bear hunting.

The Division of Forestry protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildfires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, as well as wildland fire training. Additionally, the Division promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. The Division also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.