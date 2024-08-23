Submit Release
Shasta County Superior Court official honored with statewide award

Fowler-Bradley, the Shasta Superior Court executive officer, has been chosen this year as one of three people statewide to receive the judicial council's Distinguished Service Award, which "recognizes people and organizations for their extraordinary leadership and contributions to the administration of justice in California."

