Alzheimer's Disease and Obesity: Biomed Industries, Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Link and New Treatment Approach

Biomed Industries, Inc- logo NA-831 for Alzheimer's Disease NA-931 for weight loss

Biomed Industries revealed groundbreaking research on the close relationship between Alzheimer’s Disease and Diabetes-Obesity through its drug developments.

Our discovery of the Alzheimer’s-obesity link is groundbreaking. Biomed's drug platform shows great promise in the treatment of other diseases including ALS, depression, stroke, and liver diseases.” — Dr. Lloyd L Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries, Inc.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc . (Biomed), a leading biopharmaceutical company, revealed groundbreaking research on the close relationship between Alzheimer’s Disease and Diabetes-Obesity through its novel drug developments.The presentation, titled “Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity: Clinical Trials of NA-831 for Alzheimer’s Disease and NA-931 for the Treatment of Obesity ” was showcased at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, held from July 26 to August 1, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA.Research shows a complex link between dementia and weight. Obesity is associated with cognitive impairments, reduced synaptic plasticity, and smaller brain volumes—factors that heighten the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and other dementias. Aging also brings changes in body weight, fat distribution, and fluctuations in hormones and adipokines. Chronic inflammation from obesity can disrupt homeostatic systems, leading to neurodegenerative diseases.Biomed’s NA-831 and NA-931, two related analogues, are designed to regulate the homeostasis of quadruple-function agonists: IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon receptors.NA-831 has demonstrated neuroprotection, neurogenesis, and memory-enhancing properties for treating Alzheimer’s Disease. In a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, NA-831 showed both safety and efficacy. The drug, administered at 30 mg/day, was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events.NA-931 works by balancing insulin and glucagon to maintain blood sugar levels. Insulin prevents excessive blood sugar, while glucagon helps prevent dangerously low levels. Additionally, elevated free insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-I) plays a critical role in weight regulation, which is crucial in obesity treatment.In Phase 2A clinical trials, NA-931 demonstrated significant weight loss outcomes and is projected to yield topline results by the third quarter of 2024.“Our discovery of the relationship between Alzheimer’s Disease, a neurodegenerative disorder, and obesity, a metabolic condition, is groundbreaking,” said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “Our patented drugs offer remarkable potential in addressing both conditions. We are also seeing exciting results in trials involving other analogues of NA-831, including treatments for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), MASH liver disease, stroke, and Rett Syndrome. The future of our drug development platform is promising.”About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing cutting-edge therapeutics to address unmet medical needs. The company’s innovative drug platform targets Alzheimer’s Disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Diabetes-Obesity, MASH, Stroke, and rare diseases such as Rett Syndrome.For more information, please contact:Michael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.2570 N. First Street, 2nd FloorSan Jose, CA 95131Tel. 800-824-5135Email: media@biomedind.com

Biomed introduction video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.