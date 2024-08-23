MG Developer Receives Approval for 552-unit, Mixed-use Development in Doral as it expands into the City of Doral

Alirio Torrealba, Diego Torrealba, Doral Parc

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MG Developer , one of South Florida’s most prominent residential developers, has received approval from the City of Doral for Doral Parc: Midtown Doral Phase IV, V & VI, a premier mixed-use development with 552 units across three 10-story buildings, as well as 22,740 square feet of retail throughout two new parking garages. This ambitious project is a joint venture between MG Developer and esteemed Latin American entrepreneur Ernesto De Lucas.As the City of Doral continues its upward trajectory, evolving into an emerging world-class community and attracting multinational businesses and residents, MG Developer is making strategic investments in the area’s future. Ideally located near Miami International Airport, key transit routes across South Florida, and a wealth of recreational spaces, Doral offers an appealing environment for both families and visitors.“We are thrilled to receive approval to move forward with what will become one of Doral’s most transformative projects to date,” said Alirio Torrealba, CEO of MG Developer. “Working on this development alongside Ernesto De Lucas will elevate the city’s standard of living and status as one of South Florida’s most desirable places to live.”Situated on the east side of NW 107th Avenue, between NW 86th Street and NW 90th Street, Doral Parc will feature a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, totaling 552 units, along with 22,740 square feet of ground-floor retail space across two new garages. Designed by the acclaimed architectural firm Pascual Perez Kiliddjian & Starr, Doral Parc will redefine urban living in Doral through innovative design, modern amenities, and a prime location.The development is projected to break ground in the second quarter of 2025. In addition to the residential units and retail space, Doral Parc will offer residents access to luxurious amenities, including, a pool and pool deck, a public plaza, a dog park, a tot lot, two parking garages and spaces for public art, promoting a vibrant community atmosphere.“We’re incredibly grateful to advance to the next phase of this project,” said Diego Torrealba, Executive Vice President of MG Developer. “This development embodies Doral's ongoing transformation. Our collaboration with Ernesto De Lucas is a pivotal step in our growth, and we’re confident that Doral Parc will become a premier destination for residents seeking a modern lifestyle in this dynamic city.”Ernesto De Lucas and his family have been pioneers in driving business development throughout Latin America. With a strategic vision and entrepreneurial spirit, the De Lucas family founded and expanded Delcop, a company that has become a prominent leader in the region.In tandem with MG Developer’s vision for Doral, the Trump Organization also received approval by the City Council at the August meeting for its proposed Doral International Towers, bringing more than 1,400 units on the southeast corner of the Trump National Doral Miami.For more information, please visit www.mgdevelopermiami.com ###About MG DeveloperMG Developer is a premier residential property development company based in Coral Gables, Florida. Led by Alirio Torrealba, the firm is known for its comprehensive array of real estate services including concept creation and project advancement. MG Developer is committed to community beautification and supports numerous philanthropic efforts benefiting organizations including the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce, Fundahigado, and others.Today, the area of Coral Gables where MG Developer built its first property has been named Biltmore Square, including five boutique projects with Mediterranean and Spanish Colonial architecture. The latest development that will serve as the final installment of Biltmore Square is The George, set for groundbreaking in Q4 2024.MG Developer seeks to maximize quality over quantity, taking a careful approach with density, the company’s projects demonstrate a conscious strategy seeking to complement the Coral Gables aesthetic while honoring the legacy of founder George Merrick.For more information, please visit www.mgdevelopermiami.com

