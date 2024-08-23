Gauteng Legislature welcomes appointment of Dada Morero as Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Committee welcomes the appointment of Dada Morero as Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), chaired by Honourable Mzi Khumalo, welcomes the recent appointment of Dada Morero to the Gauteng Provincial Executive. The Committee views this appointment as a significant milestone in the continued efforts to strengthen governance and service delivery in the City of Johannesburg.

Dada Morero's election comes at a crucial time when Johannesburg is facing various challenges that require strong leadership and a clear vision for the future. His extensive experience and deep commitment to the people of Johannesburg position him well to address these challenges and ensure that the city continues to grow and thrive.

The Committee is confident that Mayor Morero will prioritize the key areas of service delivery that are essential to the well-being of Johannesburg's residents. These include the provision of reliable electricity, efficient waste removal services, access to clean water and sanitation, the maintenance and development of infrastructure, and efforts to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

While this appointment is a proud moment, it is also a reminder of the responsibilities that come with leadership. The Committee will work closely with the Executive Mayor to ensure that the goals of improved service delivery and enhanced governance are met, and that the needs of all communities within Johannesburg are addressed.

The Committee remains committed to ensuring that the principles of transparency, accountability, and good governance are upheld in all provincial and local government activities.

