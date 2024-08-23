Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Awards Scholarship to Promising Interior Design Student

Alexa Jorgenson from IDI Receives Scholarship from Sea Pointe Design & Remodel

Investing in students like Alexa ensures that the design-build construction delivery method continues to grow and evolve. We are thrilled and look forward to seeing the impact she will have in design.” — Lauren Mills, President

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Pointe Design & Remodel is proud to announce that Alexa Jorgenson, a passionate and dedicated student at the Interior Designers Institute (IDI), has been awarded a $500 scholarship toward her Fall 2024 design and build education. This scholarship underscores Sea Pointe’s commitment to investing in the future of the design-build construction industry by supporting the education of promising students who will shape the industry’s future.Alexa, a resident of Huntington Beach, California, has always had a keen interest in creating spaces of comfort and beauty. Her journey into interior design began during her time in real estate, where her curiosity about architectural features and home details led her to discover her true passion. This passion only deepened when she became a Design Assistant at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, where she found joy in helping clients transform their homes.Reflecting on her journey, Alexa shared, "I deserve this scholarship from Sea Pointe Design & Remodel because I am dedicated to and passionate about the field of interior design. I am often found staying well after class ends at school, studying and speaking with professors... I want to learn as much as possible and foster connections with my peers and professors." Her dedication to her craft is evident in her commitment to learning and her involvement in the IDI Student Council, where she actively brings students and industry professionals together.Sea Pointe Design & Remodel believes in the power of education to drive the industry forward and is excited to support Alexa as she continues her studies. "Investing in students like Alexa ensures that the design-build construction delivery method continues to grow and evolve. We are thrilled and look forward to seeing the impact she will have in design," said Lauren Mills, President at Sea Pointe Design & Remodel.After graduation, Alexa plans to work for a residential design firm, where she hopes to bring joy to homeowners through expertly crafted home remodels and design services. This scholarship will help Alexa continue to pursue her education and develop the skills necessary to excel in the field of interior design.For more information about Sea Pointe Design & Remodel’s commitment to education and the future of the design-build industry, please visit https://SeaPointe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.