Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Helps Bring a Family Home for the Holidays

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel completed the rehabilitation of a Thomas House Family Shelter apartment unit, providing a newly finished home for a family to move into by Christmas. The team installed new flooring and painted the unit throughout, ensuring a fresh space ready for its next family success story.Sea Pointe’s founder, Andy Shore, was compelled to get involved after learning about the organization through a longtime professional connection. “When I saw what Thomas House was doing for mothers and children in crisis, I knew our team could help. Remodeling is about creating safe, beautiful spaces—and this mission truly embodies that purpose,” said Shore.Sea Pointe Design & Remodel, a leading design-build remodeling firm based in Orange County, has once again partnered with the Thomas House Family Shelter in Garden Grove to help families in need find stability and hope.The company, recognized for its award-winning designs, five-year warranty, BBB Torch Award for Ethics winner , and more than 200 five-star client reviews, has been supporting the Thomas House Foundation since 2019 through volunteer labor, donated materials, and renovation services.Founded by Mary and Bernie Selz, the Thomas House Family Shelter provides transitional housing and support to single mothers and their children facing homelessness. Residents are offered safe, stable apartments for up to 18 months while participating in structured programs focused on recovery, financial management, and long-term independence.For more information about Sea Pointe Design & Remodel’s community involvement, visit www.seapointe.com

