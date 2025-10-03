Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Awarded No. 1 Best Kitchen/Bathroom Remodeling Specialist in Orange County Register 2025

Best of OC Kitchen & Bath Specialist Winner

Sea Pointe Design & Remodel Voted #1 Kitchen & Bath Specialist in Orange County for the 9th consecutive year; honored to be recognized by OC residents.

Winning this award is a tremendous honor because it comes directly from the people we serve—our neighbors here in Orange County.” — Lauren Mills

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sea Pointe Design & Remodel , a premier design-build residential remodeling firm , is thrilled to announce it has been honored with the distinction of Number 1 Best Kitchen/Bathroom Remodeling Specialist in Orange County, CA, as voted by residents and readers of The Orange County Register's annual poll.This prestigious community-driven award, which the company has proudly earned for the 9th consecutive year, recognizes Sea Pointe's unwavering commitment to elevated design, quality craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service across the region. The recognition reflects the trust and satisfaction of thousands of Orange County homeowners who rely on the firm to transform their kitchens and bathrooms into beautiful, functional, and long-lasting spaces."Winning this award is a tremendous honor because it comes directly from the people we serve—our neighbors here in Orange County," said Lauren Mills, President of Sea Pointe Design & Remodel."Our dedicated team of in-house designers, project managers, and skilled craftsmen work tirelessly to deliver a seamless, white-glove remodeling experience. We are grateful for the support of our community and look forward to continuing to renovate and give back to homeowners in Orange County."About Sea Pointe ConstructionSince 1986, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel has been offering design/build construction services throughout Orange County. The firm specializes in home remodeling including additions, kitchens, bathrooms, outdoor living spaces, and ADUs. As a fully licensed and insured remodeling company, Sea Pointe Design & Remodel offers clients one source of accountability and responsibility for home remodeling projects.From blueprints to final touches, the Sea Pointe team of professionals’ guide clients through the remodeling process to create a beautiful space that meets their individual needs. Using the latest in technology, Sea Pointe provides 3D color renderings to show clients the designed project prior to construction, which minimizes changes and keeps projects on schedule and within budget.The firm considers it a privilege to work with their clients and are honored when they share their positive experiences with others. Check out the personal stories their clients have shared – Yelp!, Houzz and Google.

