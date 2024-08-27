Qued Gains SOC 2 Certification

Qued has launched an AI-enabled smart workflow automation platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers into the future. Prasad Gollapalli brings over 25 years of experience in logistics tech development to his leadership role at Qued.

AI-driven automated load scheduling provider successfully completes third-party audit of cybersecurity compliance framework, data security measures.

Achieving SOC 2 compliance underscores our commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy. This certification reinforces our dedication to securing and safeguarding client data.” — Prasad Gollapalli, Chairman and CEO, Qued

BROADLANDS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qued, Inc., which deploys an AI-enabled smart workflow platform that automates load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers, announced today it has gained SOC 2 certification, having successfully completed a third-party audit process to assess compliance of the company’s systems, procedures, policies and data security practices with rigorous standards.SOC 2, which stands for Service and Organization Controls, is a compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The framework specifies how organizations should manage and protect the security and integrity of customer data, and through a third-party audit process, provides a report that assesses data management and cybersecurity controls governing operations."Achieving SOC 2 compliance underscores our commitment to the highest standards of data security and privacy," said Prasad Gollapalli, Qued’s chairman and chief executive. “This industry-recognized certification demonstrates our dedication to safeguarding client data with industry-leading practices."The company pursued SOC 2 compliance at the behest of its clients, noted Kishore Illa, Qued’s vice president of technology. “If you are a service organization that stores, processes or transmits any type of customer data, SOC 2 compliance is essential to help establish airtight security controls. It’s a testament to our rigorous approach to protecting sensitive information across our platform."It is no secret that businesses today face daily threats and challenges to their cybersecurity from any number of bad actors, added Mr. Gollapalli. “As a load appointment scheduling partner with our customers, we want to ensure we protect and secure their critical data as we work with them to improve their business over the long haul. This milestone reinforces our ongoing mission to provide secure and reliable solutions to our customers."ABOUT QUED -- Qued is a cloud-based AI enabled smart workflow automation platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers into the future. It automates the entire process seamlessly, securing the ideal time slot to schedule loads - all types of loads; even multi-stop loads. No more juggling spreadsheets, a high volume of email, and a variety of portal logins. Carriers enjoy a smoother workflow, shippers gain increased visibility, and brokers build trust with on-time deliveries. Qued strengthens relationships by improving communications and transparency. No more missed appointments and frustrated customers – Qued’s intelligent platform delivers the efficiency and reliability you need, helping your business thrive. Let Qued’s real-time AI platform streamline your workflow and help build your business. Qued is a certified integration partner of McLeod Software. For more information about Qued, visit us at www.qued.com , or send us an email to contact.us@qued.com. Media Contact: Gary Frantz, Qued, gary@qued.com, (925) 594-1434.

