Huntington Hall receives U.S. Navy's first outdoor fitness pavilion

Leadership from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown; Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair-Newport News and staff from the Morale, Welfare and Recreation department convened for a ribbon cutting at the structure on Tuesday, August 15th. Also in attendance was a contingent of Sailors eager to exercise outdoors at the new pavilion.



“Our 24-hour outdoor fitness pavilion is a huge win for our junior Sailors that reside in and around Huntington Hall. The warfighters that work on the ships in the shipyard, their jobs are not easy so being able to bring this outdoor facility that they can use anytime after they get home from work, it just gives an outlet for them anytime of the day,” said Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer of Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. “It took about an eight-month effort and over $325,000 was spent on this pavilion. My quality-of-service team worked hard to come up with great ideas and this is one win that we brought to fruition,” said Captain Patrick.

The pavilion itself is located behind Huntington Hall, and adjacent to the outdoor track and soccer field. The 800 square foot structure is open on all sides, incorporates solar panels and LED lights, and is hurricane resistant. An open floor plan covered with interlocking rubber tiles allows for a variety of cross fit and high intensity interval exercises. There are modular stations throughout the pavilion for pull ups, several climbing ropes, bench press stations, axle attachment points for barbel weights, and several squat rack stations. Additionally, outdoor storage cabinets hold additional workout equipment such as kettle bell sets, jump ropes, weighted workout balls, and additional attachments for bench press stations that add to the variety of exercise options that are now available for use 24/7.

After the brief ribbon cutting, Sailors eagerly converged under the pavilion to try out the new equipment. Several of them took turns climbing the 15-foot ropes and safely rappelled back down. Staff members from the MWR gym were also on hand to assist with attaching bench press attachments and barbel weights, and of course offer their guidance on proper and safe usage. Several remarked how the bright and airy pavilion was a welcome addition to the variety of workout options available inside at the gym. Others reveled eagerly at the variety of new equipment found throughout the structure.

Other quality of life enhancements at Huntington Hall include a newly refinished gym floor that has become popular for group sports sessions such as basketball tournaments, and dodgeball events among others. “The old floor was very dingy, and our court now is a lighter color, and it really brings out the space. Sailors are also excited to use the court,” said Matt Palandro, MWR Fitness Director for Huntington Hall.

There is also new furniture and room fixtures throughout every room, a host of new PlayStation 5 consoles, pool tables, lounge areas, laptops available to check out, a small movie theater, and wi-fi throughout the facility. Huntington Hall is also home to a Fleet and Family Support Center that delivers a variety of high-quality programs and classes to Sailors during the week.

In addition to the MWR gym, various recreation and liberty options offer a wealth of opportunities, including recreational trips and various events throughout each month such as resource fairs and educational fairs to name a few. An on-site Navy Exchange mini mart is also located at the facility and was one of the first in the region to transition to a cashless point of sale system. There is even a kitchen complete with stoves, ovens, kitchen appliances and cookware that gives Sailors an opportunity to cook.

The opening of the new 24/7 outdoor fitness pavilion is just one of the many quality of life enhancements situated throughout the facility. These enhancements are all geared towards supporting and enhancing the quality of life of the Sailors that reside at Huntington Hall and nearby while their respective ships are at Newport News Shipbuilding.