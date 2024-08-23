U.S. and Italian Naval Forces Conduct Bilateral Operations

Participants included the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), the flagship of the Italian navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), and the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Alpino (F 594).

"The multilateral operations we conduct with our allies and partners in this theater are strengthening our capabilities and keeping our skillsets sharp,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “As we recently demonstrated with the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group and Italy's Cavour Carrier Strike Group, both our nations recognize the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the role our navies play in preserving the peace and stability here."

The two navies conducted fixed-wing air defense training and combined anti-submarine warfare exercises, as well as subject matter expert exchanges across the participating ships.

“We are ready and very well prepared to operate with our allies in every part of the globe; we are used to this, since we share common tactics, procedures and command, control and communication systems” said Rear Admiral Giancarlo Ciappina, commander Italian Carrier Strike Group on board ITS Cavour.

In addition to cross-functional training across multiple domains, the U.S. and Italian navy vessels also conducted formation exercises and communication drills, events tailored to build understanding and trust when conducting high-end maneuvers.

"Any time we have an opportunity to train together with our partners and allies, it goes a long way in enhancing our ability to exchange information and operate cohesively," said Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca, Dewey's commanding officer.

The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Bilateral operations such as this one provides valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.

“The activity with USS Dewey is an outstanding training opportunity for our crews. Another great demonstration of fruitful interactions and cooperation between Italian and US ships at sea,” said Ciappina. “I should say, a normal interoperability rehearsal which keeps up our standards and ability to work together. Conducting this type of activity is one of the strategic objectives of our operational campaign, ensuring security at sea and promoting economic prosperity through the Indo-Pacific region”.

Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.