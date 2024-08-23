Experience Tranquility and Community at Satsang House's Sunday Community Meditation

Maggie Kelly offers meditation instruction and community gatherings, retreats and events, energy healing sessions, life, business and spiritual coaching and light therapy.

Begin your meditation practice or deepen your existing practice. Join our weekly meditation gatherings with a community to help support your spiritual journey.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us at Satsang House Meditation and Spiritual Center every Sunday for an enriching experience of guided mantra-based meditation and spiritual connection. Held in the serene surroundings of Satsang House, our weekly community meditation sessions offer participants an opportunity to rejuvenate mind, body, and spirit.The sessions commence with silent meditation, providing a peaceful space for introspection and inner calm. Following the meditation, attendees will engage in a thought-provoking Dharma Talk, exploring spiritual teachings and insights."Afterwards, guests are invited to connect with like-minded individuals over tea and snacks, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie," said Maggie Kelly , owner of Satsang House. "We encourage participants to arrive no later than 1:50 PM to settle in and prepare for the session."The Sunday Community Meditation sessions are open to everyone, regardless of prior meditation experience. The suggested donation of $10-20 to support the World Food Program for children in Gaza is appreciated as an energetic exchange for participation."We believe in the power of collective meditation to create positive change both within ourselves and in the world around us," Kelly added.For those interested in attending, please visit their website for more information and to reserve a spot.About Satsang House Meditation and Spiritual Center: Satsang House is a peaceful sanctuary located in San Diego, dedicated to promoting meditation, spiritual growth, and community connection. Through guided meditations, spiritual teachings, and communal gatherings, Satsang House offers a supportive environment for individuals seeking inner peace and personal transformation.

