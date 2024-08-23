Submit Release
NUJ vacancies

The NUJ is advertising for an industrial secretary (London) and office administrator (Ireland).

Industrial secretary (London)

Based in the London head office of the National Union of Journalists, located in Kings Cross, this industrial secretarial role will primarily provide secretarial and administrative support to the London-based officials and NUJ sectorial members. Salary: £33,408.88/London weighting: £4,000. This is a full-time role five days a week, 32.5 hours a week. 

Return by noon Monday 2 September to [email protected]

Office Administrator (Ireland)

Based in the Irish office of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), located in Dublin, this Office Administrator role will provide administrative support to the Dublin based officials and the London based Head of Personnel & Administration.

The salary for the post is €38,086.12, this is a full-time role five days a week, 32.5 hours a week. 

To apply:

Email to [email protected] by Noon, 2 September 2024.

