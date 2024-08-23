Statement by Premier King on the appointment of Dr Wassim Salamoun as Lieutenant Governor designate 

CANADA, August 23 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the appointment of Dr Wassim Salamoun as Lieutenant Governor designate:

“I offer my congratulations to Dr. Wassim Salamoun on being named Prince Edward Island’s 43rd Lieutenant Governor.

He will serve our province with dedication and compassion as our vice-regal representative. Dr. Salamoun has devoted many years to our medical community, particularly in otolaryngology and hospital administration. Over his 28-year career as an otolaryngologist and in his leadership roles as medical director of P.E.I. West and Prince County Hospital, Dr. Salamoun has earned the respect and trust of many Islanders.

His legacy of leadership and kindness is widely recognized, with patients and colleagues alike admiring his humility and dedication. I join all Islanders in welcoming Dr. Salamoun to this new role, confident that he will bring the same level of commitment and excellence that have defined his career.

I thank Her Honour, the Honourable Antoinette Perry, for her devoted service to Prince Edward Island. Islanders hold a deep gratitude for her warmth, commitment, and unwavering support of our community throughout her time in this role. Her steadfast leadership during historic, uncertain times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes, was invaluable. Her Honour was a source of guidance and strength, providing comfort and resilience for all Islanders.”