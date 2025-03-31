Statement by Premier Lantz on International Transgender Day of Visibility

CANADA, March 31 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on International Transgender Day of Visibility:

“Today – March 31, 2025 – is International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day to celebrate the lives and contributions of transgender, non-binary, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals and raise awareness of the continued discrimination and violence the community faces.

As a province, we need to continue to actively dismantle stereotypes, challenge stigmas, and elevate awareness of the unique challenges faced by the transgender community. When we build a society that accepts and uplifts transgender people, we create spaces where all can feel understood and respected.

I encourage all Island residents to pause today to show their support, listen to the stories and experiences of transgender islanders and continue to unite in fostering a culture of acceptance for all."