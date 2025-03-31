Statement by Premier Lantz on International Transgender Day of Visibility
CANADA, March 31 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on International Transgender Day of Visibility:
“Today – March 31, 2025 – is International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day to celebrate the lives and contributions of transgender, non-binary, two-spirit and gender-diverse individuals and raise awareness of the continued discrimination and violence the community faces.
As a province, we need to continue to actively dismantle stereotypes, challenge stigmas, and elevate awareness of the unique challenges faced by the transgender community. When we build a society that accepts and uplifts transgender people, we create spaces where all can feel understood and respected.
I encourage all Island residents to pause today to show their support, listen to the stories and experiences of transgender islanders and continue to unite in fostering a culture of acceptance for all."
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.