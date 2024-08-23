Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,610 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Daniel Foganholi to the State Board of Education

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Foganholi to the State Board of Education. This appointment is effective November 20, 2024.

Daniel Foganholi
Foganholi, of Coral Springs, is the Director of Legislative Affairs for New Generations Children’s Ministry and the Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Brazilian American Coalition. He currently serves as a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, the Charter School Review Commission, and the Broward County School Board. Foganholi attended Florida Atlantic University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Daniel Foganholi to the State Board of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more