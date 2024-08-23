Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Daniel Foganholi to the State Board of Education
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Foganholi to the State Board of Education. This appointment is effective November 20, 2024.
Daniel Foganholi
Foganholi, of Coral Springs, is the Director of Legislative Affairs for New Generations Children’s Ministry and the Director of Strategic Partnerships for the Brazilian American Coalition. He currently serves as a member of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, the Charter School Review Commission, and the Broward County School Board. Foganholi attended Florida Atlantic University.
This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
