Manchin Leads Ribbon Cutting for Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub

Morgantown, WV- Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee of Energy and Natural Resources, led a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) program office after securing up to $925 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the hub.

“As our nation strives for energy security, West Virginia will once again answer the call with the establishment of ARCH2, continuing our legacy as America’s energy powerhouse and leading the nation in hydrogen innovation,” said Chairman Manchin. “With this hydrogen hub, we are strengthening our energy security, bolstering domestic manufacturing, and delivering new jobs and economic opportunities for the Mountain State.”

For photos from the ribbon cutting, click here.