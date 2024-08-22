Manchin Leads Ribbon Cutting for Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub
Morgantown, WV- Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), Chairman of the Senate Committee of Energy and Natural Resources, led a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub (ARCH2) program office after securing up to $925 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the hub.
“As our nation strives for energy security, West Virginia will once again answer the call with the establishment of ARCH2, continuing our legacy as America’s energy powerhouse and leading the nation in hydrogen innovation,” said Chairman Manchin. “With this hydrogen hub, we are strengthening our energy security, bolstering domestic manufacturing, and delivering new jobs and economic opportunities for the Mountain State.”
A timeline of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s work on ARCH2 is available below:
- On July 31st, 2024, Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, Representative McKinley, and Governor Justice announced a $30 million awards for planning and design of the ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub and community engagement.
- On October 13th, 2023, Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, Representative McKinley and the Governor’s Office celebrated ARCH2’s selection as one of the DOE Hydrogen Hubs, making it eligible for up to $925 million in federal support.
- On April 11th, 2023, Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice applauded ARCH2’s Application to Compete for Regional Hydrogen Hub.
- On January 17th, 2023, Senators Manchin and Capito and Governor Justice applauded ARCH2’s announcement that the Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations encouraged the Hub to submit a full application.
- On September 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced their support for the new Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, comprised of over 40 entities.
- On July 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened a robust group of energy industry leaders for a morning of panel discussions and presentations.
- On April 28th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice welcomed bipartisan members of West Virginia’s legislative leadership to the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition, including Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, President of the Senate Craig Blair, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff.
- On March 21st, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice submitted the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition’s official response to the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) first step in the process to select winning hydrogen hubs funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
- On February 25th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice convened the initial organizing meeting of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition.
- On February 15th, 2022, Senators Manchin and Capito, Representative McKinley and Governor Justice announced the launch of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition to collaborate and support a strong West Virginia candidate to be chosen to develop a hydrogen hub, funded through $9.5 billion allocated to the U.S. Department of Energy by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
