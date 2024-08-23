AG Yost Challenges Biden Administration’s Illegal Attempt at Blanket Amnesty

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and his counterparts in 15 other states are suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the Biden administration’s latest attempt to grant amnesty to illegal aliens through executive action, a move that flagrantly violates federal law.

The lawsuit challenges the department’s recent “parole-in-place” program, which seeks to provide blanket amnesty to 1.3 million illegal aliens with certain family members in the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, has made it clear that parole cannot be used as a blanket measure to allow large groups of noncitizens to remain in the country.

“DHS may exercise its discretion to parole applicants only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit,” the majority opinion in Biden v. Texas said.

Despite this ruling, the Biden administration's plan appears to be a thinly veiled attempt to provide categorical amnesty for removable noncitizens, a direct violation of the law.

“Executive actions that flout the law and undermine our legal immigration system are not only reckless but illegal,” Yost said. “The rule of law demands that we uphold the laws as written, not twist them to fit a political agenda.”

Yost, who is committed to calling out federal overreach and ensuring that immigration laws are enforced as Congress intended, will continue to oppose any actions that attempt to sidestep the law.

Joining Yost in challenging the rule are the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

