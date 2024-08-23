The Fight for Equality – Commemorating the Contributions of Women Throughout History

On August 26, we celebrate Women’s Equality Day and the enactment of the 19th Amendment, which barred states from excluding women from the ballot based solely on the basis of their sex. While the amendment did not guarantee the vote for women, it was a benchmark moment for American democracy and an important milestone in women’s equality. Women’s Equality Day reminds us of the many hurdles overcome by women who faced violence and discrimination in their efforts to advance equality. At the Department of the Interior, we are committed to telling America’s complete story, including the invaluable contributions of women throughout our nation’s history.

Under the leadership of Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and National Park Service Director Chuck Sams, the National Park Service has invested over $38 million in infrastructure and preservation projects for parks commemorating women across the nation. These funds are supported by the National Park Service Centennial Challenge, the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, and the Great American Outdoors Act’s Legacy Restoration Fund, among others.

Visit some of the Department managed places and spaces dedicated to telling the stories of women’s equality.