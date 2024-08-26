Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,027 in the last 365 days.

Yamashiro Hollywood Celebrates 114 Years of Historic Preservation

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamashiro Hollywood stands as a 1900's, California cultural monument now celebrating its 114th year of operation. According to the Historic Resources Inventory belonging to the State of California, Yamashiro Hollywood “embodies the distinguishing characteristics of Japanese Revival or East Asian Eclectic architecture” – qualifying it as a Criterion C destination before the United States National Register of ‘Historic Places’. Boulevard Hospitality Group currently preserves imported Japanese artifacts that have long been on site at the Historic-Cultural Monument. Yamashiro’s optimal historic maintenance is led by BHG CEO, Freddy Braidy, who now celebrates the mountain dojo’s 114th year of cultural significance.

“Yamashiro was built upon the framework of preserving a synergistic connection to the ancient past,” said Braidy. “We are celebrating 114 years of Yamashiro Hollywood this year during a significant period in our nation's history. Our philosophy is ingrained into California’s roots as a place that symbolizes cultural fusion that connects this moment to centuries of tradition.”

Coming this Fall, Yamashiro Hollywood will debut a new Fall menu to honor its 114th year of operation. In the Yamashiro kitchen, Sushi Chef: Shandhi De Costa is known as the second-place champion of the 2023 World Sushi Cup, Japan. Executive Chef: Jae Hee Lee has a mantra he follows for preserving California history, “ichi-go, ichi-e,” – expressing that each dish is an opportunity to accentuate the centuries of tradition that are native to the California landmark’s past.

The 114th Year Celebration Menu will feature ‘Red Mole Hirame’, Salmon Skewers, and Tuna Carpaccio. The Fall menu will be formally announced later this year, followed by an announcement by BHG regarding a community-inclusive, culture celebration – hosted at the historic site known as Yamashiro Hollywood for the last 114 years.

Alondra Arana
Now PR
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Yamashiro Hollywood Celebrates 114 Years of Historic Preservation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more