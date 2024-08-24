Love to Support Sweet Causes Tennis Party Weekends and Celebrating Women Month

Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes and Earn The Sweetest Trip to Celebrate Women's Month at BNP Tennis Open in Indian Wells www.WomenTennisParty.com Celebrate Talented Kickass Women Everyday in The USA! TheSweetestPartyinUSA.com Tell a Friend! Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search find talented professionals; and can choose which student athletes get funding investment in Elite Tennis Camps www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You+Community Too! Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Love Tennis Fashion and Supporting Girls? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to help fund elite tennis camps for girls; prepare them for life and to compete at 2028 LA Olympics www.LoveTennisFashion.com Paris to LA

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes. Participate in referral program to earn nonprofit donation and earn BNP tennis weekend.

Love to Celebrate Women and Party for GOOD? Join the Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good & Girls Design Tomorrow

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl causes.Recruiting for Good is rewarding The Sweetest Women's Month Party at Indian Wells ' 2025 BNP Paribas Open ' in March (3 Days to Party).People participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn sweet women tennis party.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Party for Good, and Celebrate Women? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes before October 1st to earn The Sweetest Party of The Year!"How to Attend The Sweetest Tennis Party Celebrating Women?1. Introduce an HR manager or executive responsible for hiring to Recruiting for Good.2. After Recruiting for Good helps company find and employee; the staffing agency earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Recruiting for Good rewards 3 Days to Party at BNP Open in Indian Wells (Stay at Sweet Hotel, 2 Tix for Quarterfinals, and 3 dining gift cards).Carlos Cymerman adds, "If you are being referred to Recruiting for Good by a sweet nonprofit, please let us know; so that we can make a generous donation to them!"AboutLove to Celebrate Women and Party for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn 3 Days to Party at 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (During Women's Month in March). Earn $1,000 Gift Card to Stay at The Sweetest Hotel (or Airbnb in Indian Wells), 2 Sweet VIP Tickets for Men's or Women's Quarterfinals, and 3 Sweet $150 Dining Gift Cards for Grapefruit Basil, Nobu, and Pacifica Seafood. To participate today and secure your reward visit www.WomenTennisParty.com The Sweetest Time of The Year!Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, Support Student Athletes in 2025; and Prepare Amazing Ambassadors for 2028 LA Games to Welcome The World! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. Girls discover their passion, purpose, and play. Girls learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values; by participating in creative experiences and developing communication skills thru different mediums. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!Love to Support Girls and Fine Dining in LA? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; we reward referrals with donations to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™, and are rewarding The Sweetest Club Membership; The Rosé Social Club Paris to LA.Love to Celebrate Paris in LA..."Join The Rosé Social Club to Learn (Practice) French While Dining and Shopping. Our Exclusive Immersive French Experience is Exclusively Reserved for Members!"Members earn a $1500 dining gift card to The Sweetest Woman Chef/Owner Restaurants (a.o.c., Violet LA, or Xuntos), and earn exclusive ticketed dining experiences at LA's Best Select Restaurants. To Join The Sweetest Club visit www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Paris to LA!

12 Year Old in a Minute and 7 Year Old NYSwiftie work on Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program; they landed their own sweet gig '2 Girls Talk Tennis!'

