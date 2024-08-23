Seniors Hacking Dental Costs with Mexico Dentists

Savings of as much as 75% on medical and dental care

They referred us to a Mexico dentist, and in one visit we saved over $5000. On the drive home we said we have to let others know about this, and Beyond Borders Dental was born.” — Ralph Grosswald, CEO

USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A growing number of Americans have hacked the cost of health care. How? By traveling abroad to get high quality yet cheap medical and dental treatment with savings of as much as 75%. The National Institute of Health (NIH) reports that medical tourism is expanding at about 20% a year and is expected to top $130 billion by 2025. A Colorado company, Beyond Borders Dental, has been in the forefront of this trend, and has sent over a thousand patients to their carefully vetted affordable dental offices in Mexico since its founding in 2016.

The family-owned company has been profiled in an article on medical tourism by Forbes, and featured on a CBS affiliate news program, PBS radio, dental journals, and newspapers. The company is also highly rated on Google business.

CEO Ralph Grosswald tells the story of how Beyond Borders Dental was started. “My wife and I needed about $6000 worth of dental treatment and a friend told us they had been going to Mexico for dental treatment for twenty years. They referred us to a Mexico dentist, and we had all our dental treatment done for $920. So, in one visit we saved over $5000. On the drive home we said we have to let others know about this, and Beyond Borders Dental was born.”

“We don’t work with other destinations like India or Thailand,” says President Terri Heeter. “We work with only a handful of carefully selected Mexico dental offices that have passed our thorough vetting process.” The company explains its dental clinic approval process in a short video on their website, www.beyondbordersdental.com. The affordable Mexico dental care offices in their program include quick over-the-border locations like Tijuana, Mexicali, and Juarez, as well as tourist destinations such as Cancun, Playa Del Carmen, and Mexico City if someone wants to enjoy a family vacation as well.

Is it safe to travel to Mexico for dental treatment? Grosswald says “Our offices are in very safe locations, but it is important to know where to go and which offices are safe and staffed with good dentists.” That’s where a referral service like Beyond Borders Dental comes in, with the expertise to direct patients to the best affordable Mexican dental treatment offices. “Our referral services are free to our patients,” says Heeter, “so why not let us help you with every aspect of the process of getting the dental care you need. We can guide you every step of the way.”

And the savings can be significant. As Grosswald says, “If you need extensive dental work, you can buy an SUV for what you can save!” For someone needing several implants or full mouth restoration such as the popular All-on-4s procedure, the savings can be thousands, or in some cases tens of thousands of dollars, even considering travel and lodging expenses. Some treatment packages can include all local transportation and lodging as well. So, the patient is only picking up the flight costs and any meals or tourist attractions they visit.

There are things to consider when getting dental treatment in a different country, so a trusted and experienced dental referral service can help. Beyond Borders Dental says it takes as much time as needed to guide patients on the journey to getting the dental care they need at an affordable price. “You don’t need to spend hours trying to research this online when we have done the dentist evaluations for you,” continues Heeter. “We have the track record of many satisfied patients with our recommended Mexico dental offices, and we’ll help you get the dental care you need at a price you can afford.”

Forms on the website www.beyondbordersdental.com, allow a patient to list their dental needs and start the process with a patient care administrator. It’s that easy to get started.

