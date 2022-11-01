Beyond Borders Dental Offering New Program Saving U.S. Patients Tens of Thousands of Dollars

Our modern Playa del Carmen, Mexico dental office Here is some of the modern technology our Mexico dental office uses One of our Mexico dentists at work

Referral service has partnered with Mexico dental office to offer full All-on-4s package starting at $18,000

This is a special price that is available for a limited time, and will expire at the end of this year. You can save enough money to buy an SUV.” — Terri Heeter, President

LONGMONT, COLORADO, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having sent over 1000 patients to its approved dental offices in Mexico, Beyond Borders Dental (BBD) has teamed with its partner dental office in Playa del Carmen, Mexico to offer All-on-4 permanent dental restorations at the lowest price in its history. For this special promotion, prices for the popular All-on-4 full mouth restoration start at $18,000, compared to similar procedures in the U.S. that can cost over $70,000. Procedures are performed by highly experienced dental professionals using state of the art materials, and there is no compromise on quality. This is the advantage of working through Beyond Borders Dental to find a qualified dentist in Mexico. By working through an experienced referral agency like Beyond Borders Dental, a patient can have the confidence that the dentists, materials, and procedures have been thoroughly vetted and that the dental treatment is of the highest quality. Beyond Borders Dental’s referral services are free to its clients, and each patient is assigned a patient care coordinator to personally oversee the process of getting the patient’s treatment.

The dental referral agency, now in its sixth year, has saved patients needing extensive dental procedures millions of dollars since it began partnering with high quality dentists in Mexico in 2016. Beyond Borders Dental has been profiled by Forbes in its recent article on medical and dental tourism and has been covered by the CBS affiliate KRQE in Albuquerque, The Albuquerque Journal, as well as other print publications and journals. Beyond Borders Dental has established itself as a “concierge” dental referral service that guides the patient each step of the way, and helps with every detail, before and after the patient’s visit.

In the U.S. a full mouth restoration like this could cost $70,000 to $100,000, but Beyond Borders Dental has arranged an all-inclusive package for this procedure at a special price of $18,000. This includes any bone grafting that may be necessary, CT scans, lodging at an Airbnb, and all transfers from the Cancun airport and to and from the dental office to the lodging. Once consultation with BBD’s dentist is completed and the patient’s appointment is scheduled, the patient simply purchases his/her plane tickets, and with the help of the BBD patient care coordinator, every other detail is handled for them. The bustling 5th Avenue shops and restaurants, as well as world-class beaches, add another benefit to getting dental work done in Playa del Carmen. President Terri Heeter stated “This is a special price that is available for a limited time and will expire at the end of this year. You can save enough money to buy an SUV.”

The All-on-4s procedure is quickly gaining popularity in the United States and is an alternative to traditional dentures. Four titanium implants are set into each arch (upper and lower) to which a permanent dental prosthetic is attached. It results in a natural looking, permanent solution to dental issues. No pastes or glues are needed, and there is no need for the drudgery of cleaning dentures daily, just a permanent set of teeth that needs no extra daily care. In addition to this procedure, the partner dental offices of Beyond Borders Dental offer anti-aging cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign® treatments, implants, root canals, and other common procedures, all at significant savings compared to U.S. dentists. The dental offices in the program are easily accessible from anywhere in the U.S., and are often tourism destinations as well.

The team at Beyond Borders Dental only works with a handful of dental offices that have met their rigorous vetting program, which includes a site-visit, review of the credentials and association memberships of the dentists, and a visit to the lab that makes the office’s dental components. As Heeter further commented, the BBD staff gets all of its dental treatment done in Mexico. In fact, the company was formed when Heeter and her husband were living in Santa Fe, NM, and were referred to a dentist across the border that friends had used. After saving over $5000 in one visit, they decided they had to make this available to others, and Beyond Borders Dental was born.

Some people are unsure about getting dental or medical treatment outside the U.S., but dental tourism is growing at almost 20% a year according to TravelDailyNews, and is projected to top $24 billion over the next ten years. Beyond Borders Dental has done the research on the best and most reputable dental offices in Mexico for any patient needing extensive dental treatment and suggests avoiding polished looking websites and low prices that may belie the level of expertise and experience of some dentists in Mexico. The offices that Beyond Borders Dental has partnered with have demonstrated their quality day-in and day-out by treating Beyond Borders Dental patients.

People interested in the limited offer for the All-on-4 package are encouraged to go to www.beyondbordersdental.com or call (505) 738-7770. The offer ends December 31st, 2022.

What You Need to Know About Getting the Best Price for Dental Work in Mexico