Experiences Canada Launches First-Ever Water Polo Youth Exchange Led by Waneek Horn-Miller, Canadian Water Polo Olympian

Waneek Horn-Miller and Darren Prashad at the Experiences Canada office in Ottawa, ON.

This Exchange is more than just about water polo. It’s about fun, leadership, mentorship, and helping grow the love of our sport nationwide.” — Waneek Horn-Miller, Coach, Capital Wave and Youth Exchange Group Organizer

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics inspiring Canadians this summer, 30 Youth are participating in Experiences Canada’s first-ever water polo exchange to share their love of sport and learn about Indigenous teachings.Experiences Canada, a charity dedicated to providing transformational learning opportunities for Canadian youth, is proud to announce an exciting Water Polo Sports Exchange, led by Waneek Horn-Miller and Capital Wave swimming and Water Polo club.This is the first-ever of its type in the organization’s 87-year history, which will provide 30 Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth aged 13-15 with safe and accessible travel across Canada at no cost. Youth from Capital Wave Water Polo will fly from their hometown of Ottawa, Ontario to Winnipeg, Manitoba to meet and play with their Exchange twin group Vortex Water Polo from August 25th to August 31st.Adding to the excitement of this historic exchange is water polo Olympian and one of the coaches for Capital Wave, Waneek Horn-Miller, “This Exchange is more than just about water polo. It’s about fun, leadership, mentorship, and helping grow the love of our sport nationwide.”Darren Prashad, Senior Manager of Exchanges and Partnerships at Experiences Canada shares his enthusiasm for the first-ever Water Polo Exchange, “We are happy to support youth in sharing their love of sport with fellow youth across the country. For so many of our participants this is the first time they will have the opportunity to travel outside their communities and see a new part of Canada and that is truly special”.Waneek added, “I am so excited about the Exchange between our two clubs, Ottawa, Capital Wave, and Winnipeg Vortex water polo. Even before my Olympic debut, water polo played such a pivotal role in my life. It taught me about hard work, being able to work with others and having fun. It also taught me to embrace all aspects of myself as an Indigenous person and understanding that difference in other people is valuable and something I could learn from.”Upon arrival in Winnipeg, youth participating in the Sports Exchange will participate in “Water Polo Day Camps” and attend various in-person excursions, including visits to the Museum of Human Rights, Assiniboine River, and the Forks historical landmark. Alongside playing water polo, the youth will learn about both the rich Canadian and Indigenous cultures, histories, languages, and teachings. Sports Exchanges with Experiences Canada allow young Canadians to share their passion for sport with one another while exploring different provinces and territories, deepening their connection to Canada, and creating new friendships.Waneek Horn-Miller was most recently one of the CBC Olympic Primetime Panelists, offering commentary and expert insights on sports throughout the coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She was a member of the women’s national water polo team and won a gold medal at the 1999 Pan American Games in Winnipeg. She then served as co-captain of the first Canadian women’s Olympic water polo team that finished fifth at Sydney 2000.Experiences Canada is grateful for the support of the Government of Canada which has provided funding for this exciting Exchange through the Department of Canadian Heritage.For more information on our Youth Exchange program and to apply for a 2024-25 Exchange, please visit https://experiencescanada.ca/exchanges/ About Experiences CanadaExperiences Canada is a national registered charity that offers young Canadians transformational learning opportunities – creating fun, safe, memorable experiences that deepen their connection to their community and their country, enrich personal relationships, and build confidence and skills.Established in 1936, over 430,000 youth have since travelled the country on Exchanges, while thousands of youths have participated in virtual and in-person events on contemporary and pressing issues of the day including: diversity/equity/inclusion; allyship; Reconciliation; Indigenous economy; mental health; financial literacy; climate change & eco-anxiety; and more. Through lived experiences, we deepen young people’s connection to their community, enrich personal relationships, build confidence, and help young Canadians gain new skills and knowledge.For media inquiries, please contact:Darren PrashadSenior Manager, Exchanges and PartnershipsExperiences Canadadprashad@experiencescanada.ca1-800-387-3832 ext. 217experiencescanada.caRegistered charitable organization: 107971343RR0001

