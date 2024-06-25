Experiences Canada Launches Groundbreaking National Youth Forum 2024 on Reconciliation
A new platform for Canadian youth to voice their perspectives on Reconciliation. What will they say? It's our turn to listen.
Not only are our youth our future, but they’re our present. Active youth participation is essential as they hold us all accountable to having courageous conversations about difficult topics.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experiences Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing transformational learning opportunities for Canadian youth, is proud to announce the upcoming “National Youth Forum 2024 - Reconciliation”. This groundbreaking youth event will take place from July 3rd to 7th in Ottawa, bringing together 60 Indigenous and non-Indigenous youth from across the country to engage in meaningful and courageous discussions and activities.
— Paige Percy, ‘Generation Z’ Board Member, Experiences Canada
For the first time in Experiences Canada’s 87-year history, the National Youth Forum 2024 will focus specifically on Reconciliation, a topic that is crucial for the future of our nation. The forum will provide a safe and inclusive platform for Canadian youth to share their perspectives and ideas on this very important subject.
Youth participants will complete their week with a series of podcasts created by youth / for youth. This is the first podcast platform of its kind that provides an opportunity for youth to add their voices to the national dialogue. Through the youth lens, they will collaborate to build ten differently sub-themed podcasts with the intention of sharing their first-hand experiences and lessons learned on their Reconciliation journey.
“Not only are our youth our future, but they’re our present,” says Paige Percy, ‘Generation Z’ Board Member, Experiences Canada, “Active youth participation is essential as they hold us all accountable to having courageous conversations about difficult topics.”
Paige added, “It’s important to mention that it’s not just about youth leaders coming to the Forum in Ottawa, but that they will bring Reconciliation back to their communities; coast to coast to coast. That’s where the impact happens – it’s about what youth do after they leave here. They’re the leaders of today who are committing to the process of Reconciliation and learning more about themselves and others in the process.”
Youth participants began Forum 2024 with a series of themed webinars designed with our partner the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation and led by esteemed Indigenous speakers on various sub-topics such as the Indigenous economy, the environment and residential school survivors.
Once they arrive in Ottawa, participants will attend various in-person learning activities throughout the region, including visits to Mādahòkì Farm, Zibi and Adaawe Indigenous Business Hub, where they will participate in workshops, discussions, and cultural experiences.
“We are thrilled to be hosting the National Youth Forum 2024 on Reconciliation,” says Deirdre Laframboise, CEO of Experiences Canada, “This is a unique opportunity for Canadian youth from diverse backgrounds and regions to come together to witness and share, and for all of us to hear what these youth have to share on such an important topic. We believe that by learning from experience and each other, we can all work towards a more inclusive and reconciled Canada.”
Experiences Canada is grateful for the support of the Government of Canada which has provided funding for this event through the Department of Canadian Heritage. Additional thanks go to the Forum 2024 partners: The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, The Indigenous Corporate Training Inc., Uniglobe Travel, and Youth Ottawa.
Experiences Canada invites all Canadians to follow along and join the conversation on social media using the hashtags #NationalYouthForum2024; #YouthLeaderPodcast. For more information, please visit www.experiencescanada.ca/youth-forum.
About Experiences Canada
Experiences Canada is a national registered charity that offers young Canadians transformational learning opportunities – creating fun, safe, memorable experiences that deepen their connection to their community and their country, enrich personal relationships, and build confidence and skills.
Established in 1936, over 430,000 youth have since travelled the country on exchanges, while thousands of youths have participated in virtual and in-person events on contemporary and pressing issues of the day including: diversity/equity/inclusion; allyship; Reconciliation; Indigenous economy; mental health; financial literacy; climate change & eco-anxiety; and more. Through lived experiences, we deepen young people’s connection to their community, enrich personal relationships, build confidence, and help young Canadians gain new skills and knowledge.
Experiences Canada’s next National Youth Forum will be held in Halifax, spring and summer 2025 on the topic of ‘Allyship - Inclusion, Equity, Diversity and Accessibility’.
Mairi Thomson
Experiences Canada
+1 800-387-3832 ext. 238
mthomson@experiencescanada.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Experiences Canada