OSA Weekly Update - 8/23/2024

Happy Minnesota State Fair to all who celebrate! Much like local government, The Great Minnesota Get Together encourages community. To celebrate local solutions, I entered into the State Fair Crop Art competition a piece commemorating the 150th Anniversary of the Viola Gopher Count. Much like the Fair, this event started with neighbors coming together to celebrate local solutions and grew into a staple of Minnesota summers. While you’re surrounded by thousands of Minnesotans, enjoying Sweet Martha cookies, concerts, and all that the Fair has to offer, take a moment to think about all we can continue to do together as a community.

If a TIF district had excess increment calculated for 2023 it must be used for allowable purposes or returned to the county auditor by Sept. 30. For more information, see our article Excess Increment Deadline Reminder. If you have any questions, contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

A reporting status dashboard for fire relief associations is now available on the OSA website. The dashboard shows a relief association’s status in meeting its requirements with the OSA to qualify for fire state aid, and to view the status of relief association report submissions and the OSA’s review of the submitted reports.

The new dashboard allows you to check at any time whether we've received all required reports from a fire relief association and see geographically where reports have been filed or are outstanding.

The State Auditor’s Fire Relief Association Working Group met on August 21. The group discussed the current statutory minimum retirement age for relief association members and whether there should be an option of earlier withdrawals. Discussion on this topic will be continued during the next meeting on September 5. The Working Group also considered whether a relief association’s board of trustees should have a formal role in approving minimum service requirements established by the fire department.

Meeting recordings and materials are available on the Working Group page of the OSA website.

Political subdivisions sometimes issue checks that are never cashed or are returned as undeliverable. Under Minnesota’s Unclaimed Property Laws, uncashed and returned checks must generally be reported to the Minnesota Department of Commerce after three years. More information is available on the Minnesota Department of Commerce website.

The full Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.