Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge for District 35

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Alexandria E. Leake to serve as district court judge in Judicial District 35 (Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey counties). Leake will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hal Harrison.

Leake is currently a partner at Leake and Stokes, PLLC in Marshall, and has been with the firm since 2019. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and her Juris Doctorate from West Virginia University College of Law.

