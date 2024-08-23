Concierge Auctions: NFL Legend Drew Brees to Sell 20-Acre Luxury Montana Estate, With Custom Home by Treehouse Masters

On The Rocks Treehouse, 31 Forest Path Drive, Whitefish, MT 59937 Unique luxury A-frame treehouse home built in 2023 by the Treehouse Masters Fully furnished and professionally decorated wilderness retreat 180-degree views of the surrounding mountains and hills Located in the private, gated Homestead Community with amazing resident amenities

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL legend, Super Bowl winner and former New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees, will sell his stunning 20-acre Montana estate – including its 1,700-square-foot luxury ‘treehouse’ home built in cooperation with Treehouse Masters – at auction via Concierge Auctions. Nestled within the gated and exclusive Homestead community in Whitefish, a resort town in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana, the property is surrounded by over 1,400 acres of pristine national forest. Listed for US$7.5 million in cooperation with Sean Averill of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate, starting bids are estimated to start between US$2 million and US$4 million. The auction is scheduled to open on 12 September via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and culminate live on 27 September at The Upper House in Hong Kong as part of the firm’s 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Hong Kong.

The offering includes multiple building sites, allowing the new owner to build and create their own dream estate. These opportunities are in addition to the extraordinary move-in ready, 1,700-square-foot luxury ‘treehouse’ built as a guest house, designed and crafted in 2023 by the builders starring in Animal Planet’s hit series Treehouse Masters. Elevated high among the trees and overlooking a stunning valley vista, the treehouse combines childhood nostalgia with modern-day opulence. Fully furnished, it offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a vast view deck set 15 feet above the ground, offering plush outdoor seating and a grand propane fire pit with breathtaking mountain panoramas all around.

The Homestead is a premier residential enclave renowned for its exceptional outdoor amenities and unparalleled exclusivity. Residents have access to a meticulously designed lakeside clubhouse, premier equestrian facilities, and an extensive network of scenic hiking and biking trails. The community features private pickleball courts and a cutting-edge shooting and archery range. With exclusive access to both Little Bootjack Lake and Whitefish Lake, residents can enjoy a range of water activities, including fishing, kayaking, and paddle boarding. In the winter, the nearby Whitefish Mountain Resort, just 20 miles away, offers world-class skiing. The Homestead Sporting Club further elevates the living experience with its bespoke concierge services, ensuring a lifestyle of unmatched luxury and sophistication.

“This treehouse is a personal sanctuary where our family could escape to nature and enjoy the peace and freedom of the Montana wilderness while having access to all the amenities of the Homestead community at our fingertips when needed,” said Brees. “We worked meticulously on every detail with Pete Nelson and Treehouse Masters to create a truly one-of-a-kind treehouse experience. This fulfilled a childhood dream. It’s a special place. ”

A masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, the treehouse features a reclaimed redwood entry door, barn wood siding salvaged from Kentucky, and natural hemlock tongue and groove paneling throughout. The open beam ceilings and white-washed oak flooring on the main level create a warm, inviting atmosphere. The custom kitchen includes a full-sized fridge/freezer, electric oven, propane cooktop, and bar-top seating, making it ideal for both casual meals and entertaining. The dining room, with its live edge wood table, and the living room, with its oversized comfy couch, provide the perfect spaces for gathering with family and friends.

“This woodland retreat is a passport to a wide-ranging lifestyle centered around the great outdoors, customizable to the wishes of its next owner,” said Caitlin Keys, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “At Concierge Auctions, we specialize in procuring vast-potential offerings such as these and introducing them to the world’s largest network of well-qualified potential bidders.”

The estate includes multiple building sites, each with all needed utilities installed, including an oversized septic system, an 800-amp electrical distribution center, and a private well. The property is equipped with a propane backup generator and a 1,000-gallon underground propane tank, ensuring comfort and reliability even in the harshest conditions. The on-site infrastructure makes the property an exceptional opportunity for buyers interested in further development.

"The future owner of this property will inherit a slice of paradise, where the beauty of nature is matched by modern comforts," said Averill. "The treehouse is just the beginning to what can be developed at this immaculate site."

