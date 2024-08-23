Department of Economic Development Invites Applications for READ Nebraska Grant Program

Submit Release
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is now accepting applications for the 2024 READ Nebraska Grant Program. At the request of Governor Jim Pillen, the Nebraska Legislature established the program through Legislative Bill (LB) 814 during the 2023 legislative session. The Unicameral allocated $5 million to DED for both State fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 to provide aid to mentoring programs designed to improve reading levels for elementary students.

Through the READ Nebraska grant, DED will provide grants to support mentorship programs with a proven track record of working with students in Nebraska. Eligible initiatives must be targeted to elementary students and include a focus on enhancing students’ reading skills.

To apply for the READ Nebraska program and for application instructions, visit the READ Nebraska program webpage. Applications for the program are due September 12, 2024 via AmpliFund, DED’s grant management system.

