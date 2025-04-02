DED Announces 2025 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Recipients

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced $5.54 million of awards to 21 grant recipients under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF). Ten communities are receiving awards for construction projects, and 11 are receiving funds for planning.
“Our state’s quality of life stands out nationally,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “Nebraska is known for safe, welcoming communities that have first-rate amenities like parks, pools, and libraries. The Department enjoys working alongside municipalities to develop community assets that benefit local families and help to attract new residents. Congratulations to this year’s CCCFF winners!”
CCCFF grants support the development of civic, community, and recreation centers. Buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are intended for conversion, rehabilitation, or reuse are also eligible under the program.
CCCFF is funded through a turn-back of 30% of state sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers.
This year’s award recipients are listed below. Descriptions of the awarded projects are available by clicking here. For more information on the CCCFF program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. For questions, contact Susan Nickerson at susan.nickerson@nebraska.gov or 308-850-0595.
2025 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Planning Recipients
- City of Ashland: $15,000
- Village of Bartlett: $15,000
- City of Battle Creek: $15,000
- Village of Eustis: $10,000
- City of Holdrege: $15,000
- City of Humboldt: $15,000
- City of Minden: $7,500
- City of Newman Grove: $15,000
- Village of Oxford: $15,000
- Village of Salem: $15,000
- City of Tecumseh: $15,000
2025 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Capital Construction Recipients
- City of Auburn: $562,000
- City of Curtis: $562,000
- City of David City: $281,500
- City of Gretna: $562,000
- Village of Kenesaw: $562,000
- City of McCook: $481,993
- Village of Nemaha: $37,000
- City of Papillion: $1,125,000
- Village of Shelton: $562,000
- City of Sidney: $562,000
Prospective applicants interested in future funding cycles are encouraged to sign up for the CCCFF mailing list.