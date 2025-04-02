DED Announces 2025 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund Recipients

Today, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) announced $5.54 million of awards to 21 grant recipients under the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF). Ten communities are receiving awards for construction projects, and 11 are receiving funds for planning.

“Our state’s quality of life stands out nationally,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “Nebraska is known for safe, welcoming communities that have first-rate amenities like parks, pools, and libraries. The Department enjoys working alongside municipalities to develop community assets that benefit local families and help to attract new residents. Congratulations to this year’s CCCFF winners!”

CCCFF grants support the development of civic, community, and recreation centers. Buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places that are intended for conversion, rehabilitation, or reuse are also eligible under the program.

CCCFF is funded through a turn-back of 30% of state sales tax generated by arenas and nearby retailers.

This year’s award recipients are listed below. Descriptions of the awarded projects are available by clicking here. For more information on the CCCFF program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. For questions, contact Susan Nickerson at susan.nickerson@nebraska.gov or 308-850-0595.

2025 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Planning Recipients

City of Ashland : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Bartlett : $15,000

: $15,000 City of Battle Creek : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Eustis : $10,000

: $10,000 City of Holdrege : $15,000

: $15,000 City of Humboldt : $15,000

: $15,000 City of Minden : $7,500

: $7,500 City of Newman Grove : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Oxford : $15,000

: $15,000 Village of Salem : $15,000

: $15,000 City of Tecumseh: $15,000

2025 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund – Capital Construction Recipients

City of Auburn : $562,000

: $562,000 City of Curtis : $562,000

: $562,000 City of David City : $281,500

: $281,500 City of Gretna : $562,000

: $562,000 Village of Kenesaw : $562,000

: $562,000 City of McCook : $481,993

: $481,993 Village of Nemaha : $37,000

: $37,000 City of Papillion : $1,125,000

: $1,125,000 Village of Shelton : $562,000

: $562,000 City of Sidney: $562,000

Prospective applicants interested in future funding cycles are encouraged to sign up for the CCCFF mailing list.