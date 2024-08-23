[Investment Promotion] Nearly Two Hundred Enterprises Participated in the “Xi’an-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session” with 160 Business Matching Sessions Arranged

MACAU, August 23 - The “Shaanxi Xi’an Macao Week - Xi’an-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session” was held in Xi’an today (22nd). Nearly 200 representatives from government departments, commerce and trade associations and enterprises in Shaanxi Province and Macao-Hengqin Regions attended the event, with more than 160 business matching sessions arranged and 15 contracts signed, covering industries such as big health, food registration and OEM production, wine trade, product agency and MICE co-operation, etc. The event was conducted to assist the implementation of the “1+4” industrial development plan and to provide strong support for the development of emerging industries through investment promotion.

Enterprises Were Satisfied with the Effectiveness of the Event

At the event, there were intensive business negotiations and lively interactions among enterprises. And the participating enterprises were satisfied with the overall effectiveness of the event. According to some Xi’an enterprises, the launch of the facilitated Individual Travel Scheme to Macao and the resumption of the direct flights between Xi’an and Macao would benefit Macao’s business environment, so they had more confidence in Macao’s future development, where, as they learned, many well-known brands had already settled. Since the participating enterprises from Xi’an already knew about the business details of the enterprises from Macao, they could establish accurate connections with favorite partners during the event. At the same time, they were interested in taking advantage of Macao’s function as a China-PSC co-operation platform to “go global”. Those who were particularly interested in Macao’s “1+4” industries, expressed their readiness to make further discussion in the detailed co-operation. Some Macao exhibitors pointed out that many Xi’an enterprises were paying attention to their halal products, thus believing that there would be huge business opportunities in the market of halal products. Some Macao enterprises successfully signed co-operation agreements with Xi’an partners to introduce the MinM products, Macao Brands and signature products from Portuguese-speaking countries to the Xi’an market.

The event was organised by Macao SAR Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and co-organised by the Xi’an Municipal Commerce Bureau, and was attended by Mr. Vincent U, IPIM President, Mr. António Lei, Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Hengqin Cooperation Zone, and Ms. Li Ruixia, Chief of International Economic Cooperation Division of the Xi’an Municipal Commerce Bureau. The event aimed to be the bridge between Xi’an and Macao enterprises, creating a communication and exchange platform for mutual market expansion and further co-operation.

IPIM continues to implement its planning and deployment through organising business matching sessions during the “Macao Week” activities, so as to create more business opportunities for Macao enterprises and help promote a moderately diversified economy for Macao.