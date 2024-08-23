Brellaunte Unleashes Sultry New Single 'Weekend,' a Bold Anthem of Desire and Independence

Brellaunte's "Weekend" is a fearless anthem of desire and independence, capturing passion and bold self-expression on her own terms.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off the heels of her summer smash " Outside ," Brellaunte returns with " Weekend ," a steamy, unapologetic anthem that dives deep into the allure of a toxic situationship. Featuring model and co-star Seven, this track pulses with passion and independence, capturing the essence of living life on your own terms.In "Weekend," Brellaunte embraces the freedom of a no-strings-attached affair, reveling in the pleasure while acknowledging the danger. The track's rhythmic beats and sultry lyrics create a vibe that's impossible to resist, as Brellaunte sings:"Boy you make me feel like I never felt before (Before). Walk outside, doors unlocked, don’t take your time (Whooo) I've been drinking Hennessy, It makes me come alive."A bold declaration. Brellaunte is a fearless artist who knows exactly what she wants and isn't afraid to claim it, all on her own terms. "Weekend" is a passionate anthem for those fleeting moments where desire takes control, and independence is celebrated like a victory anthem.With "Weekend," Brellaunte invites listeners to join her on a journey of self-discovery, where pleasure and power intersect, and every choice is made with intention. This track is for anyone who has ever danced on the edge of temptation, knowing full well the risks, yet choosing to indulge anyway."Weekend" is available now on all major streaming platforms. Tune in, turn up, and let Brellaunte's hypnotic beats and fearless lyrics take you on a ride.About Brellaunte:Brellaunte is an emerging Mexican and Black artist known for her powerful voice and fearless approach to music. With a unique style that blends elements of R&B, Pop, and Alternative notes, she has quickly gained recognition for her honest and relatable lyrics. "Outside" follows her previous successful releases and continues to establish Brellaunte as a rising force in the music industry.

Brellaunte - Weekend

