Two Texas Game Wardens Recognized During August Commission Meeting

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) recognized Texas Game Wardens James Adcock and Allison “Alli” Hatten at the August Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting as award recipients by the National Association of Safe Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers (AMFGLEO), respectively.

Adcock was named the 2024 NASBLA Texas Boating Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and Hatten was recognized as the 2023 AMFGLEO Texas Officer of the Year.

“James and Alli consistently demonstrate their dedication to the department, and more importantly, the people of Texas, through their eagerness and passion for conservation law enforcement and public safety,” said Lt. Col. Ron VanderRoest, interim director of TPWD Law Enforcement. “Having caring, natural leaders in the field who are always willing to shoulder their share of the task and who go above and beyond to support fellow wardens is invaluable to the agency. I am proud of them and this well-deserved recognition.”

2024 National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Texas Boating Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

As a member of the 59th Texas Game Warden Academy class, Adcock recently started his 10th year with the agency. He has previously served in Maverick, Live Oak and Hays counties and is currently stationed in Comal County.

With one of the most popular bodies of water in the state, Canyon Lake, within his jurisdiction, Adcock made water safety a top priority by patrolling for more than 300 marine safety enforcement hours in the last year, including numerous patrols late into the night. The result was numerous cases filed addressing water safety violations ranging from boating while intoxicated (BWI), inadequate personal flotation devices (PFD) and insufficient boater education requirements.

Adcock demonstrated his commitment to public safety, BWI and driving while intoxicated (DWI) enforcement by attending the Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement training course for the second time as well as serving as one of seven standard field sobriety testing instructors in his region, which spans the south-central part of the state to the southern border. In the last three years, Adcock has filed 11 BWI cases, five DWI cases, one boating under the influence case involving a minor and assisted with many more, contributing to a safer boating environment.

He also proactively engages with local media, participates in community-wide events and distributed youth-sized PFDs, all in an effort to promote safe boating practices. Additionally, Adcock displays compassion and professionalism when participating in search and rescue or recovery operations, offering support and providing closure to families during difficult times.

2023 Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers Texas Officer of the Year

Hatten was a graduate of the 57th Texas Game Warden Academy class in 2012 and has been serving Val Verde County as a licensed Texas Master Peace Officer ever since.

During her 12-year tenure as a Texas Game Warden, Hatten has made significant contributions to the law enforcement community, serving as an instructor for fellow wardens and officers through multi-agency trainings.

She serves as a firearms instructor at the Texas Game Warden Academy, providing leadership and guidance to game warden cadets and her colleagues statewide. She is also an Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training instructor and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement instructor, where she is able to impart knowledge and skills to law enforcement professionals, relying on her invaluable experience. Additionally, Hatten serves as a field training officer for the agency, playing a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of game wardens.

In 2021, Hatten was selected through a rigorous process to join the highly selective Texas Game Warden Rural Operations Group (ROG), a highly trained tactical response team. As a member of this specialized team, she plays an integral role in supporting her community and the state by providing a security presence and specialized tactical response in Texas’ diverse eco-regions and marine environments. The group provides support to local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and emergency response organizations that do not have the equipment, personnel or capabilities to provide such a response.

This achievement, and the value she places on mentoring fellow law enforcement officers, underscores her unwavering dedication to protecting Texas’s natural resources and ensuring public safety.

NASBLA is a nonprofit organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety, representing the recreational boating authorities of all 50 states and the U.S. territories. They offer a variety of resources, including training, model acts, education standards, publications and more. Through a national network of thousands of professional educators, law enforcement officers and volunteers, they impact more than 85 million American boaters.

AMFGLEO is a nonprofit organization, chartered in 1944, comprised of 23 conservation agencies across the U.S. and Canada. Over the years, the AMFGLEO has become the lead group among wildlife enforcement organizations in the development and maintenance of training for the field officers that protects the natural resources and benefits the citizens of our states, provinces and countries.