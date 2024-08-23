Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Rolling into Christian, Knox and Warren Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Three mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Christian, Knox and Warren counties to assist Kentuckians who experienced loss from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

These Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will be available for a limited time at the following locations.

Christian County (Mobile DRC): Hopkinsville Public Works Complex, 705 North Main St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday, Aug. 26-31.

Knox County (Mobile DRC): Redline Fire Truck Sales, 14453 North US25E, Corbin, KY 40701. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern Time Friday. This DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. on Aug 30.

Warren County (Mobile DRC): Sugar Maple Square Shopping Center, 1347 KY 185, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eastern Time Friday. This DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. on Aug 30.

Clay County (Mobile DRC): Clay County Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester, KY 40962. Working hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Eastern Time. This DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. on Aug 23.

In addition, six other Disaster Recovery Centers are also open:

Caldwell County (DRC): Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center, 102 Northfield Drive, Princeton, KY 42445. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Calloway County (DRC): Calloway County Fairground, 211 Fairground Road, Murray, KY 42071. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Friday through Saturday. This DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. on Aug 24 .

. Greenup County (DRC): Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday.

Hopkins County (DRC): Madison Square Shopping Center, 114 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Muhlenberg County (DRC): Muhlenberg County Training Center, 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Trigg County (DRC): Trigg County Emergency Operations Center, 39 Jefferson Street Cadiz, KY 42211. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday. This DRC will end operations at 5 p.m. on Aug 24.

FEMA programs are accessible to people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.

Kentucky homeowners and renters in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky. FEMA representatives will help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available to assist survivors.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.