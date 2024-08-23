Aug. 23, 2024

Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams in Boone County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will work in Boone County neighborhoods beginning Saturday, Aug. 24, to help people apply for FEMA assistance.

These specialists can assist homeowners and renters impacted by the storm of April 11-12, 2024, with their applications, update their records and make referrals to community partners. They tailor the information and services they provide to the individual survivor’s needs.

Like all FEMA field personnel, these representatives carry official identification. Residents are encouraged to ask for official ID before providing personal information.

In addition to the registration opportunity offered by recovery teams, survivors can register for assistance by:

Applying online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

By registering with FEMA, survivors may qualify for federal disaster assistance such as money for:

Renting a temporary place to live.

Essential home repairs not covered by insurance.

Disaster-related needs not covered by insurance — such as medical, dental, transportation, funeral expenses, moving and storage fees, personal property loss and childcare.

Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses of all sizes (including landlords), homeowners, renters, and private non-profit organizations to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance. Low-interest disaster loans help fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged real estate and personal property. Economic injury disaster loans are available to businesses and private non-profits to assist with working capital needs.

Applicants can apply online at sba.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page,www.fema.gov/disaster/4787 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

