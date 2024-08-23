Eltropy Leadership Summit 2024 to Spotlight "Safe AI" in Community Banking

Safe AI for community financial institutions

Industry Leaders to Explore Responsible AI Implementation for Credit Unions and Community Banks

The financial industry stands at a crossroads: AI promises incredible efficiency gains but also raises questions about safety and ethics. Our Leadership Summit will tackle these challenges head-on.” — Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, UT, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced that its upcoming 2024 Leadership Summit will feature a special focus on "Safe AI" in the financial sector.The third annual Eltropy Leadership Summit, scheduled for August 26-28, 2024, at the picturesque Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah, will bring together thought leaders, industry experts, and financial professionals across the industry to explore the responsible and ethical implementation of AI technologies in credit unions and community banks.As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the financial services landscape, Eltropy recognizes the critical need for a more balanced approach that harnesses AI's potential while prioritizing security, compliance, and member trust. The summit will delve into Eltropy's pioneering "Safe AI" framework designed to guide community financial institutions through the complexities of AI adoption."The financial industry stands at a crossroads where AI promises incredible efficiency gains but also raises important questions about safety and ethics," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Our Leadership Summit will tackle these challenges head-on, offering practical insights on how credit unions and community banks can leverage AI responsibly to enhance member services without compromising trust or regulatory compliance."Key topics to be covered at the summit include:- Implementing AI guardrails for regulatory compliance- Balancing automation with the human touch in member services- Enhancing fraud detection and prevention through AI- Ensuring data privacy and security in AI-driven systems- Strategies for ethical AI development and deploymentThis year's Eltropy Leadership Summit will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers, including:- Kent Lugrand, President and CEO, InTouch Credit Union- Mike Schenk, Deputy Chief Advocacy Officer for Policy Analysis and Chief Economist, America's Credit Unions- Mike McWethy, Executive Vice President, Texans Credit Union- Joseph Zito, Principal and Shareholder, Doeren Mayhew- Rodney Hood, former Chairman, National Credit Union Administration Board- Herb White, Principal and CEO, Sharonview Federal Credit Union- Jay Curtis, CEO, First Credit Union- Eryka Ragsdale, VP of Member Services, Credit Union of Texas- Chris Howard, Senior Vice President, Callahan & Associates- Amanda Crocker, COO, SWIVEL- Ravi Sandepudi, CEO, Effectiv- Karen Kourndourakis, SVP, Member Experience Officer, Suncoast Credit Union- Brad Shafton, EVP, IT & Digital, Magnifi Financial- Sachin Kundra, EVP, Chief Information Officer, Chevron Federal Credit Union- Sierra Sorensen, VP of Branch Technology and Innovation and Retail Development, America First Credit UnionThe event will include a keynote address on "The Future of Safe AI in Community Banking" by Eltropy Head of AI Products Saahil Kamath. Additionally, discussions with other customers will provide attendees with practical knowledge and skills for implementing Eltropy's Safe AI framework within their institutions."We're not just showcasing technology; we're building a dialogue about responsible AI use in finance,” said Kamath. “Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of how to navigate the AI landscape safely and effectively, tailored specifically to the unique needs of credit unions and community banks."The Eltropy Leadership Summit has become a cornerstone event for forward-thinking CFI professionals. Deliberately kept intimate to encourage meaningful connections and in-depth discussions, this exclusive gathering brings together select industry leaders from across the country."This year's focus on Safe AI couldn't be more timely," added Ashish Garg. "As we've rolled out our AI suite, we've seen firsthand both the excitement and the apprehension surrounding these technologies. Our goal is to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to confidently lead their institutions into the AI era, always keeping member interests at the forefront."Eltropy extends its gratitude to the event sponsors: Effectiv, SWIVEL, and Datava, whose support has been instrumental in making this summit possible.To learn more about the event, please visit 2024 Eltropy Leadership Summit About EltropyEltropy is the leading AI-powered unified conversation platform trusted by 600+ credit unions and community banks to connect with and service their members and customers. For more information, please visit www.eltropy.com

