News Release - Suspicious Vehicle Fire - Rochester

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Rochester, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Royalton Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 24B2003866

INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious Vehicle Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Shawn Goodell- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 08/17/2024 Approximately 0200 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: 398 South Main Street, Rochester, Vermont

Vehicle Owner: Chalamiysh Alexander

Rochester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 17, 2024, at approximately 0220 hours, the Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire at 398 South Main Street, Rochester, VT. The Rochester Fire Department responded to the scene and found the vehicle fully involved. Fire suppression efforts were conducted and immediately put the fire out. Unfortunately, the fire destroyed the vehicle prior the suppression of the fire.

As part of his scene assessment, Rochester Fire Chief Terry Covery contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. The vehicle had been parked in the driveway of 398 South Main Street awaiting repairs to be sold. Information has been obtained that indicated a vehicle had been seen driving up and down South Main Street in Rochester setting off various fireworks as it drove along the road and in very close proximity to the victim’s vehicle. The investigation as revealed that it is likely embers from the exploded fireworks are likely the cause of the fire.

This fire remains under investigation and is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

Detective Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B - West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

VSP Records Request