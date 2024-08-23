South Asian Heritage Month | Celebrating 25 years in the NHS – from Kolkata to international recognition

August 2024 marks a significant milestone for me – 25 years working in the NHS. Reflecting on this journey, it’s hard to believe that a quarter of century has passed since I embarked on this path.

My journey began in the city of Kolkata (known then as Calcutta) in a magical land called India. I moved to the UK in 1998. It was not easy to move so far away, leaving loved ones behind, into a new culture with all the worries about being misunderstood and the bias others talked about that could come with it. Yet, away from home I went, as very much the first in my college batch to take the plunge.

The ride since can only be labelled as one of dreams. Getting a training post was the aim and being a consultant was the pinnacle – but the journey has given me so much more.

Like so many who share my background, I faced challenges along the way. Facing bias at many stages in my career left me having to work that bit harder to justify my position. But with the support of many supportive mentors, Dr Zalin and Dr Jenkins in particular, I remained resilient and continued to develop my knowledge with the aim of improving care for patients in need. Their support stays with me to this day.

I have since become a national lead in diabetes, driving technology into patient care, and spearheading a programme that has catapulted the NHS into international recognition regarding type 1 diabetes. This was perhaps more than enough as far as career highs go. But then, having the opportunity to write the first action plan to tackle racism in the medical workforce was amazing.

Subsequently, my work has evolved into collaborating with the General Medical Council to help international medical graduates. And an incredibly proud moment was being elected to the Council of the Royal College of Physicians.

This month, being South Asian Heritage Month, gives us all the opportunity to talk about our roots, values and philosophies, which are present for many of us as we work in the NHS and live our lives in this country. The association of doctors of South Asian heritage with the NHS is long-standing, as I witnessed through the short time my parents spent here in the early 70s.

As mentioned previously, I come from Kolkata, part of a state called West Bengal, and am what is known as a Bengali – or colloquially, 'Bangali.' It's a land of culture, art, passion, the ever-beautiful sounds of Durga Puja, and, of course, a place adorned with culinary delights of the highest order. it’s a place with memories of colonial times, yet modernising amidst a cacophony of colour, music, noise – and lest we forget, an undying dedication to the songs of Rabindranath Tagore and a love of movies involving 'Uttam-Suchitra'. All of this makes one a quintessential Bengali, with the ability to discuss its politics being the icing on the cake.

The journey I have had has been wonderful yet also laced with challenges. Being a Bengali has certainly helped me tackle many of those along the way. To all those who come after me, I am always here to help where feasible and to offer advice about pitfalls along the way. Twenty-five years teaches you many things, one of them being never to forget where you came from or where your roots are. It’s a delight to be able to share a bit of my home with you all via this blog, and hopefully, you can visit it someday too.