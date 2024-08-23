Coushatta Casino Resort Welcomes Ja Rule to Tacos & Tequila Fest Saturday, September 21, 2024

The public is invited to attend Tacos & Tequila Fest at Coushatta Casino Resort on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at 8 pm featuring a live performance by Ja Rule.

KINDER, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coushatta Casino Resort presents Ja Rule live at the Tacos & Tequila Fest on Saturday, September 21, 2024. The performance will take place in the Entertainment Center at Coushatta. Doors open at 7:00 pm, and the show starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and all Ticketmaster outlets.Joining Ja Rule is acclaimed American DJ, producer, remixer and radio personality, DJ Skribble. The Tacos & Tequila festival will feature a variety of tacos, tequila tastings and a special exhibition Lucha Libre wrestling match.Born in Queens, New York, Ja Rule debuted with his 1999 record Venni Vetti Vecci and its single “Holla Holla.” From 1999 to 2005, Ja Rule had several hits that made the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, including collaborations with Christina Milian, Jennifer Lopez and Ashanti. He has sold over 30 million records worldwide and was the best-selling rapper in 2001.DJ Skribble started out as a member of the Young Black Teenagers and soon after began working with Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, MTV and countless other artists, producers and entrepreneurs on top of his career as a sought-after DJ.Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana on Highway 165 (I-10, exit 44). Call (800) 584-7263 or visit www.ccrla.com for more information.

