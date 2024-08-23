SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Environmental Study for I-229 Interchange at Exit 4 (Cliff Avenue) in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

Contact:

Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and the City of Sioux Falls, will hold a public meeting open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, at Lincoln High School, located at 2900 S. Cliff Ave. in Sioux Falls. The purpose of this public meeting open house is to receive public input on the Environmental Study and Environmental Assessment (EA) for the reconstruction of the interchange at Interstate 229 (exit 4) at Cliff Avenue.

The public meeting open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussions with the study team. The purpose for the public meeting is to inform the public of the Environmental Assessment (EA) and to record any public questions or concerns. A prerecorded presentation is available on the project website at https://www.i229exits3and4.com and will be played on a loop during the public meeting. No formal presentation will be given. The opportunity to provide written comment will be available at the public meeting.

The EA document is available for public review on the project website at https://www.i229exits3and4.com and at the following Sioux Falls locations: SDDOT – Sioux Falls Area Office, located at 5316 W. 60th St. N. and at the City of Sioux Falls – City Center, located at 231 N. Dakota Ave.

For those who cannot attend the public meeting, or desire additional information on the overall study, please view the study website at https://www.i229exits3and4.com. The public meeting presentations and displays are available online. The website also allows for online comments to be submitted.

The study team would appreciate hearing from the area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners. The written comment period for the I-229 (exit 4) EA will close on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-