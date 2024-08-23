Three Invasive, Non-Native Pests Threaten Vermont’s Trees

Travelers, industry professionals and citizens are encouraged to “Help Protect Vermont’s Trees” in new outreach campaign.

August 23, 2024 | Burlington, VT – The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR), the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM), and UVM Extension are once again alerting the public about threats from non-native, invasive insects to the state’s trees and ecosystem. Among them is the spotted lanternfly, first found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and slowly making its way north with established populations already in southern New York and much of Connecticut and Massachusetts. This pest, which is emerging into the environment now, to date has no known infestations in Vermont, but could easily be established here.

A new effort by FPR, VAAFM and UVM Extension seeks to educate gardeners, grounds managers, landscape professionals and anyone travelling into Vermont about all three pests, but especially the spotted lanternfly. A new poster, “Help Protect Vermont’s Trees,” will be hung around the state at welcome centers, state parks, historic sites, and other locations to raise awareness of the threat of these non-native insects, and what to look for to prevent their spread. The other two highlighted in this effort are the emerald ash borer and the Asian longhorn beetle.

Spotted Lanternfly - While these non-native invasive pests may eventually become established in the state, outdoor recreationists and travelers can do their part now to help slow the spread - of spotted lanternfly by checking their gear and vehicles for egg masses, nymphs, or adults, especially when traveling from states with active infestations. An interactive map showing known infestations in our region can be found at https://go.uvm.edu/lanternflies along with information about the insect’s lifecycle and biology, its feeding behavior and management. More information and -imagery of the spotted lanternfly, its nymphs and egg masses can be found at VTinvasives.org.

Emerald Ash Borer - Infestations of the invasive pest Emerald ash borer (EAB) naturally spread one to two miles annually. However, through human movement of ash logs and firewood, EAB and other wood pests can be moved long distances to uninfested areas, killing ash trees in new locations. While EAB is present in most of Vermont’s counties, its population is low, and it has infested only a small percentage of the state’s total ash trees. Attention and care in managing the movement of infested ash material will slow the spread of EAB and allow time for planning, monitoring, and research. More information and Imagery of the emerald ash borer can be found at VTinvasives.org.

Asian Longhorn Beetle – This non-native pest has not yet been identified in Vermont. However, our state’s hardwood forest, especially maple trees, make Vermont an attractive environment for this beetle that could severely impact the maple syrup industry. To combat this threat, the alert encourages those travelling to or within Vermont to not move firewood. Current quarantines prohibit firewood movement out of known infested areas, but it can take years for an infestation to be detected. Many of the known infestations have been traced to firewood movement. More information and imagery of the Asian longhorn beetle can be found at VTinvasives.org.

The “Help Protect Vermont’s Trees” outreach works in conjunctions with the Arrive Clean, Leave Clean campaign, which debuted in June, promoting ways to help slow the spread of invasive, non-native insects and plants. In addition to checking vehicles for spotted lanternflies, the campaign encourages anyone spending time outdoors this summer and fall to clean their gear and avoid moving firewood. It’s a joint effort of University of Vermont Extension; the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation; and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

Ginger Nickerson | UVM Extension Forest Pest Education Coordinator | (802) 656-4831 | ginger.nickerson@uvm.edu