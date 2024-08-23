Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan held limited-format meeting in Tashkent
AZERBAIJAN, August 23 - 23 August 2024, 10:27
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a limited-format meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent.
During the meeting, they hailed the fact that the relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have a strategic partnership nature and discussed cooperation in the energy, transportation, and tourism sectors. The sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues.
