Desi Fresh Foods Brings 56 Jobs to Frederick County with Virginia Facility

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Desi Fresh Foods, a leading U.S. producer of dahi, or South Asian yogurt, and lassi, a drinkable South Asian yogurt, will invest a significant amount of money to open a new manufacturing facility to Frederick County, Va. The new facility will create 56 new jobs and allow the company to significantly increase its current production while committing to source a significant amount of dairy ingredients from local Virginia farmers. The Commonwealth successfully competed with Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia for the project.

“Virginia’s status as the top state for business enables opportunities like this, where we can bring in a leading food manufacturer that will support more routes to market for our dairy farmers while also strengthening the local economy and workforce,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is committed to business development and the growth of our largest private industry – agriculture. Desi Fresh Foods will be an asset to the community of Frederick County and its local dairies.”

“Desi Fresh Foods is just the latest food and beverage manufacturer to take advantage of Virginia’s location and top-notch logistics infrastructure,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Food and beverage processing is the Commonwealth’s second-largest manufacturing sector, and I am delighted to watch Desi Fresh Foods take the next steps in its corporate growth here in Virginia.”

“Virginia dairy farmers’ high-quality products will be an asset to Desi Fresh Foods’ ability to continue being a leading manufacturer of South Asian dairy products,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “We’re pleased Desi Fresh Foods recognized the benefits of relocating their facility to Virginia, and we are proud to support this project and its 56 new jobs with the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund.”

“After an exhaustive search, we are thrilled to be opening our new facility in Northern Virginia,” said CEO of Desi Fresh Foods Larry LaPorta. “This move will not only allow us to streamline operations and increase production, but give us access to quality, essential ingredients that will help foster the growth of Desi Fresh Foods in the future and set us up for long-term success.”

"We appreciate Desi Fresh Foods' decision to locate its operations in Frederick County, as well as its commitment to supporting Virginia dairies," said chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors Josh Ludwig. "Their presence enhances our local food economy, which encompasses farms, agribusinesses, suppliers, and our second-largest manufacturing sector—food manufacturing. We are excited about their future success in our community."

"As a lifelong Virginia dairy farmer, I'm delighted Desi Fresh Foods is opening a new facility in Frederick County,” said Senator Timmy French. “The agricultural industry welcomes this opportunity and values the investment it brings to Virginia and the local economy."

"We are so pleased to hear that Desi Fresh Foods is relocating to Frederick County,” said Delegate William D. Wiley. “This is exactly the type of industry that we are targeting and they will complement the existing dairy industry that we embrace."

Founded in 2000, Desi Fresh Foods is a New York-based manufacturer of Indian-style spoonable and drinkable yogurt products that are distributed nationwide to retailers and food service customers. The company is the leading producer of dahi (a South Asian yogurt) and lassi (a drinkable South Asian yogurt) in the United States. Desi Fresh Foods’ product line includes whole milk, low-fat, fat-free, and organic yogurt and lower-fat paneer and lassi, sold through ethnic and mainstream retailers, and food service customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the Frederick County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $150,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $150,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist Frederick County with this project.

Support for Desi Fresh Foods’ job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by VEDP in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.