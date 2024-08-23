Jersey Shore Wave Women’s Football Team Unveil Team Name and Logo

Jersey Shore Logo

A New Wave of Pro Women’s Football in the WNFC

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, ESSEX COUNTY, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jersey Shore Wave, the newest addition to the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC), has officially unveiled its team name and logo, marking a significant milestone in the franchise's journey. This announcement sets the stage for the team's debut in 2025, capturing the spirit and identity of a team poised to make a powerful impact on women’s football.

The name "Jersey Shore Wave" reflects the team’s deep connection to the coastal region of New Jersey, embodying both the strength of the ocean and the resilience of the community. The Wave represents the unstoppable force of the team as it prepares to surge into the WNFC, bringing with it a tide of new opportunities for female athletes and a commitment to excellence on and off the field.

The logo, a striking visual representation of the Jersey Shore Wave, tells a story of power, unity, and connection. The design features flowing hair that shapes the silhouette of a football helmet, symbolizing the critical role of women in the game. The sandy skin tone within the logo is a tribute to the iconic shores of New Jersey, grounding the team in its coastal heritage. Meanwhile, the sea-colored hair represents the dynamic waves of the ocean, capturing the beauty, strength, and resilience that the state of NJ embodies.

This logo is more than just a symbol; it’s a narrative of connection and unity along the shore. The waves in her hair crash against her sandy-colored face, representing the inseparable bond between the beach and the ocean, a metaphor for the tight-knit community and teamwork that the Jersey Shore Wave aims to foster. The eye black on the logo, shaped like a wave, emphasizes the team's fierce determination and relentless focus, qualities that will define their presence in the WNFC.

Dawn Sherman, the visionary behind the Jersey Shore Wave and a seasoned businesswoman, investor, and executive, expressed her excitement about the brand reveal: “After working for months behind the scenes to build our brand, we are tremendously excited to reveal our team name and logo to our home state of New Jersey and all the WNFC fans around the world,” said Dawn Sherman, Owner, Jersey Shore Wave. “We look forward to our inaugural season in 2025 and representing New Jersey in the WNFC.”

The name and logo of the Jersey Shore Wave will serve as a powerful representation for the team's mission: to elevate and expand opportunities for female athletes, showcase their skills, determination, and teamwork, and make a meaningful impact within their community. Through the Shore She Can Charitable Foundation, the team is dedicated to building a culture of excellence, empowerment, and community engagement.

Dawn’s journey into the world of women’s football was inspired by her son, Jared, who serves as the team’s President. Jared’s deep love for football and his upbringing with a mother who excels in business have given him a unique appreciation for women-owned enterprises and the value they bring to every industry.

“We are incredibly honored and proud to bring a professional women's sports team to the state of New Jersey. This is an exciting time for women's sports and we are thrilled to be a part of it. This also gives me the opportunity to work alongside my mother to deliver on our team mission of elevating and expanding opportunities for female athletes.” - Jared Ferko - President, Jersey Shore Wave

As the Jersey Shore Wave prepares for its inaugural season in 2025, the team is not only ready to compete at the highest levels of tackle and flag football but also to inspire the next generation of female athletes and fans. The unveiling of their brand marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in the WNFC and for women’s sports in New Jersey.

