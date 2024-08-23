DfC Business Plan 2024-2025 - screening

This screening considers the equality obligations undertaken in respect of only the 2024-25 departmental business plan. Inclusion or exclusion of activities is determined by what is achievable across all business plans developed within the Department, not solely limited to the departmental business plan. The requirement to live within the Resource and Capital Budget for 2024-25 as set out in Managing Public Money Northern Ireland also influences the breadth of those activities. The complexity of developing the Department’s business plan is compounded by the challenge in mainstreaming equality considerations adequately within those vires, accountability structures and processes; while applying those considerations to an aggregation of activity and not the usual stand-alone policy or single-issue programme.