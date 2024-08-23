Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,713 in the last 365 days.

DfC Business Plan 2024-2025 - screening

Date published: 23 August 2024

This screening considers the equality obligations undertaken in respect of only the 2024-25 departmental business plan. Inclusion or exclusion of activities is determined by what is achievable across all business plans developed within the Department, not solely limited to the departmental business plan. The requirement to live within the Resource and Capital Budget for 2024-25 as set out in Managing Public Money Northern Ireland also influences the breadth of those activities. The complexity of developing the Department’s business plan is compounded by the challenge in mainstreaming equality considerations adequately within those vires, accountability structures and processes; while applying those considerations to an aggregation of activity and not the usual stand-alone policy or single-issue programme.

Exisiting/Revised/New: New
Date of Screening: 23/08/2024
Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DfC Business Plan 2024-2025 - screening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more