Charities Annual Report 2023

Date published: 23 August 2024

Section 34(1) of the Charities Act (Northern Ireland) 1964 requires that the Department prepare an annual report of its proceedings under that Act and the Charities (Northern Ireland) Order 1987. 

Whilst most functions have transferred to the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland under the Charities Act (Northern Ireland) 2008 some such as land consents still remain with the Department. These reports therefore detail the work of the DfC Charities Team in respect of these matters.

