Minister Pemmy leads Gauteng water project oversight visit in Hammanskraal and Emfuleni, 24 to 25 Aug

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina joined by Deputy Minister, Mr Sello Seitlholo, will visit water projects in Hammankraal and Emfuleni from 24 – 25 August 2024 2024 respectively.

This is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Water and Sanitation to ensure acceleration of water and sanitation projects, especially in areas that are experiencing challenges due to inadequate infrastructure.

Hammanskraal has been experiencing quality water challenges. Subsequently, the department, through its entity, Magalies Water, intervened and initiated the Klipdrift Package Plant to treat 50 megalitres per day to Temba Water Treatment Works. Magalies Water is also upgrading the Klipdrift Water Treatment Works from 42 to 92 megalitres per day, while work is being done to refurbish Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Works.

Minister Majodina will visit the Klipdrift Package Plant to get a progress report on its construction and when it will start operating. This will be followed by a site visit to the Babelegi Reservoir as well as the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The following day, Minister Majodina will assess the state of water and sanitation in Emfuleni Local Municipality and visit the Leeuikuil Waste Water Treatment Works and have an engagement with Rand Water on their intervention work in the area.

The inspections come as the Department of Water and Sanitation through its entities, Magalies Water and Rand Water, alongside the City of Tshwane and Emfuleni Local Municipality are working collaboratively to effectively address water challenges that are affecting these areas.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

24 August 2024

Klipdrift Package Plant at 10:00

Babelegi Reservoir at 12:15

Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant at 13:15

25 August 2024

Leeukuil Wastewater Treatment Works at 10:00

For media confirmations, contact Sinethemba Madolo on 063 501 0223/ MadoloS@dws.gov.za or Nthabiseng Dhlamini on 082 878 6915/ dhlaminin@dws.gov.za

