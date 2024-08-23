Global Breast Imaging Technologies Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Breast Imaging Technologies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global breast imaging technologies market is experiencing robust growth, with the market size projected to increase from $4.39 billion in 2023 to $4.79 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Despite past challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $6.5 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%, driven by advancements in imaging technology and increasing demand for early detection of breast cancer.

Growing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Fuels Market Expansion

The growing prevalence of breast cancer is a major driver behind the expansion of the breast imaging technologies market. Breast cancer, which begins in the cells of the breast, requires early detection for effective treatment. According to a November 2023 report by Susan G. Komen for the Cure, there are expected to be 297,790 new cases of invasive breast cancer among women in the U.S. alone. This rising incidence underscores the need for advanced breast imaging technologies to enhance early diagnosis and treatment.

Major Companies and Market Trends

Leading companies in the breast imaging technologies market include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hologic Inc., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. These companies are driving innovation with advancements in 3D mammography, AI integration, and molecular breast imaging. Notably, in August 2023, Solis Mammography acquired Carolina Breast Imaging, significantly expanding its market presence and service offerings.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends shaping the breast imaging technologies market include:

• Advancements in Imaging Technology: Innovations in 3D mammography and molecular imaging are enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

• AI Integration: Artificial intelligence is being integrated into imaging systems to improve detection and diagnostic capabilities.

• Expanding Applications: The application of breast imaging technologies is growing in research and clinical trials.

• Patient-Centric Approaches: There is a focus on minimally invasive procedures and precision medicine tailored to individual patient needs.

Market Segmentation

The breast imaging technologies market is segmented as follows:

• By Imaging Technique: Mammography, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRI, Image Guided Breast Biopsy, Positron Emission Tomography, Other Imaging Techniques

• By Technology: Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology, Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technology

• By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Centre, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest market for breast imaging technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness.

Breast Imaging Technologies Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Breast Imaging Technologies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on breast imaging technologies market size, breast imaging technologies market drivers and trends, breast imaging technologies market major players, breast imaging technologies competitors' revenues, breast imaging technologies market positioning, and breast imaging technologies market growth across geographies. The breast imaging technologies market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

