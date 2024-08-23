Minister Blade Nzimande on passing of William Smith

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande joins the nation in mourning the passing of Mr. William Smith. Mr. Smith was a lifelong, pioneering, and world-renowned mathematics and science teacher, whose dedication to the teaching of mathematics and science inspired generations of young people to take up science related careers.

Minister Nzimande stated that: “Through his simplified approaches to teaching, Mr. Smith made a significant contribution to enhancing the understanding of and exciting young people about mathematics and science. His simple yet exciting explanations to complex mathematical problems helped change the attitude of many young people towards the subject.”

He added “Mr. Smith helped demystify mathematics which is often presented as a difficult subject and something to be feared or avoided. Building on his work, we need to strengthen our educational interventions that are aimed at eradicating the fear of mathematics and science among our young people, especially young black people”.

“I wish to join our President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in expressing my heartfelt condolences to the immediate and extended families of Mr. Smith,” said Minister Nzimande.

